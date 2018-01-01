HOME | Chile

Chile’s Economy Expected to Grow 3.2% in 2018, Economists Say



SANTIAGO – Chile’s economy is projected to grow 3.2 percent this year, the Central Bank said Thursday, citing a survey of economists.



The gross domestic product (GDP), according to economists’ estimates, grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent in December.



The growth in December came on the heels of a 3.2 percent expansion in GDP in November.



The GDP estimates come from the Monthly Survey of Economic Expectations, which polls 58 academic economists, consultants and bank economists on the state of the national economy.



The Central Bank said in its most recent Monetary Policy Report (IPOM) that it was leaving its 2017 GDP growth estimate unchanged at 1.4 percent.



Chile’s economy, according to the IPOM, will grow between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent in 2018.



SANTIAGO – Chile’s economy is projected to grow 3.2 percent this year, the Central Bank said Thursday, citing a survey of economists.The gross domestic product (GDP), according to economists’ estimates, grew at an annualized rate of 2.9 percent in December.The growth in December came on the heels of a 3.2 percent expansion in GDP in November.The GDP estimates come from the Monthly Survey of Economic Expectations, which polls 58 academic economists, consultants and bank economists on the state of the national economy.The Central Bank said in its most recent Monetary Policy Report (IPOM) that it was leaving its 2017 GDP growth estimate unchanged at 1.4 percent.Chile’s economy, according to the IPOM, will grow between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent in 2018. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

