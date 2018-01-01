

Paris Mayor Calls for Solidarity Night Volunteers to Count City’s Homeless



PARIS – The Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, presented her 2018 wishlist at a City Hall press conference on Wednesday where, among other initiatives, she announced a “Solidarity night” to head-count the homeless population sleeping rough in the French capital.



According to last official homeless estimates published in France dating back to the joint INSEE-INED 2012 Homeless survey, at least 141,500 homeless persons lived in metropolitan Paris in early 2012.



“The greater Paris region accounted for 44 percent (62,260) of the total,” Hidalgo said. “In 2018, solidarity will be at the heart of the culture of Parisian society.”



She said that in February her city will take ever more resolute actions in favor those she described as “the most fragile, those who come to seek refuge in our city.”



The head-count will be performed with the backing of NGO’s such as Emmaus, which are devoted to assisting the “sans domicile,” the “clochards” or refugees, she said.



The Paris mayor also detailed other initiatives seeking to alleviate the hardship of living in the street such as the large-scale distribution of hygiene kits to the homeless, the “humanization” of emergency housing and an innovative call for “small night shelters” across the city.



She then announced the first “Nuit de la solidarité,” that will attempt to “count all the people who sleep in the streets of Paris.



“This will allow us to precisely identify the needs,” including the amount of accommodation required to meet demand.



Hidalgo appealed to the Parisian solidarity rank and file: “We need 1,000 people, so today I call for volunteers.”



The mayor also mentioned other social initiatives scheduled for Spring such as La Chapelle Humanitarian Center’s relocation that “will be transformed into a day-time reception center for migrants and homeless people,” along with the creation of “refugee homes” and, in association with various humanitarian NGO’s, offer a wide range of formation courses, French classes, and cooking lessons, among others.



In July, the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, promised that no-one would be sleeping in the Paris streets “by the end of the year,” something that he was unable to fulfill as he implicitly stated on his Christmas Eve address to the nation.



Macron confirmed his intention to ensure putting “a roof over the heads of all those now sleeping in the streets.”



