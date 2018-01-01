HOME | World (Click here for more)

Macron Urges More European Unity to Deal with China, US as Equals



BEIJING – French President Emmanuel Macron urged the European Union on Wednesday to show greater unity and ambition in order to deal with superpowers like China and the United States as equals, and defend its strategic interests.



Macron, on the last day of his visit to China, said that it is necessary for EU members to decide if they wish to be an authentic economic power and defend their strategic interests.



Macron offered to state, along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in the coming months, a common position at a European level regarding China in all sectors of bilateral relations.



China cannot respect a continent where some of the countries have opened their doors completely and it is easy to buy essential infrastructure, he added.



Macron explained that if Europe defends its key interests, it will be positive for its citizens as well as for their dialogue with China.



One such example is the Chinese initiative regarding dialogue and cooperation with 16 Central and Eastern European countries, dubbed as “16+1,” which has aroused doubt and reservations in EU institutions and some of the older members of the organization.



He urged the EU to be more involved in the Chinese Silk Road project, which aims to construct communication infrastructure linking the country better with the rest of Asia, Africa, Europe and even Latin America.



He considered the concerns of EU members about the project to be legitimate, but warned that it would be a strategic error to not take part, as long as it involves the growth of regions, education and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.



Macron also added that China has confirmed an order of 184 Airbus A320Neo planes from France, even as contracts to sell the Asian country Airbus A350 and superjumbo A380 models are underway.



Macron praised the impressive advancements that China has made, but stressed that the Europeans are also capable of matching them, and should not succumb to pessimism and believe that China and US are more advanced.



