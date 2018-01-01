HOME | World (Click here for more)

BERLIN – German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc entered on Wednesday a final day of exploratory talks aimed at persuading the center-left social democrats to re-enter a coalition government over three months after an inconclusive federal election that threatened to send German voters back to the polls.



The final outcome of the negotiations between Merkel’s Christian Democrat Union, its Bavarian sister party (together CDU/CSU) and Martin Schulz’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) are expected to be made public on Thursday.



“There is much work to be done,” Schulz told reporters as he made his way into the CDU headquarters in Berlin, a statement that was matched almost word for word by Merkel’s chief of staff Peter Altmaier, who arrived separately.



The talks, which began on Sunday, have proceeded with the utmost discretion with the fear that any leaks could lead to substantial setbacks in progress.



Despite the limited access media has been given to policies being tabled during the discussion, German media have speculated that provisional agreements have been struck in the ambit of climate change, migration and finance.



Refugee policies, however, were proving to be a thorny issue, according to the same press.



Casting doubt on the veracity of such rumors was CDU member Michael Grosse-Brömer, who said “Nothing is agreed upon until a final deal is made.”



Merkel was forced to approach the SDP, a former bedfellow in the so-called grand coalition government until the Sept. 24 federal election, when preliminary talks with a small business-friendly party, the FDP, and the Greens fell through.



Schulz’s SDP suffered its worst ever result in that vote and decided to enter the opposition in the Bundestag.



He tentatively agreed to talks following a plea from the European powerhouse’s president, Frank-Walter Steinmeier.



The CDU and the SDP had their vote share damaged by a rise in far-right populism in Germany.



