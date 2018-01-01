 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Muguruza Pulls Out of Sydney International Quarters with Thigh Injury

SYDNEY – Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza pulled out on Wednesday of the Sydney International quarterfinals due to a right thigh injury.

The injury forced Sydney International top-seed Muguruza to end her run at the tournament crown after earning a hard fought win against the Netherlands’ Kiki Bertens 6-3, 7-6 (6) in her second match of 2018.

“I have felt pain in my right adductor since I started practicing here. Yesterday I felt better and wanted to play. However, during the match today, the pain has been there all the time,” Muguruza said in a statement.

Former world No. 1 Muguruza, who needed a medical time out after the third game, said she had to adjust her playing style to make the points shorter.

Injuries have marred Muguruza’s start of the 2018 season as she had to abandon or disqualify herself during the match against Russia’s Aleksandra Krunic at the Brisbane International.

With five days remaining before the 2018 Australian Open, the two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza decided to withdraw from Sydney.

Muguruza is hoping to build on her performance in the 2017 Australian Open, when she reached the quarterfinals, her best result in Melbourne.
 

