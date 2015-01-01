HOME | World (Click here for more)

Turkey Asks Russia, Iran to Halt Syrian Military Attacks



ISTANBUL – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Wednesday on Russia and Iran to pressure the Syrian government to halt its military offensive against rebel-held areas in Syria’s northern Idlib province, according to an interview with a Turkish news agency.



Cavusoglu told Anadolu News Agency that Russia and Iran must fulfill their obligations as guarantors of a peace accord aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Syria.



“If you are the guarantors, you should stop the regime. It’s not just a simple airstrike. The regime is moving in Idlib. The intent here is different,” Cavusoglu said, alleging that Russia and Iran backed the offensive.



“If there is a terrorist organization there, these groups should be determined and their location should be determined. Careful operations should be carried out with intelligence from the ground or with technology,” the foreign minister added.



On Tuesday, Cavusoglu had claimed that the presence of terror groups in Idlib province was used as a pretext for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces to launch a large-scale military offensive and attack moderate opposition groups near Syria’s northern border with Turkey.



Cavusoglu has summoned the Russian and Iranian ambassadors in response to the Syrian government’s attack on Idlib.



According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, forces loyal to al-Assad’s regime had regained control of 14 positions in the south and east of Idlib after intensifying shelling there, which led to a number of civilians being killed.



Despite backing opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, Turkey, Iran and Russia are all guarantors of the Astana peace deal.



ISTANBUL – Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Wednesday on Russia and Iran to pressure the Syrian government to halt its military offensive against rebel-held areas in Syria’s northern Idlib province, according to an interview with a Turkish news agency.Cavusoglu told Anadolu News Agency that Russia and Iran must fulfill their obligations as guarantors of a peace accord aimed at de-escalating the conflict in Syria.“If you are the guarantors, you should stop the regime. It’s not just a simple airstrike. The regime is moving in Idlib. The intent here is different,” Cavusoglu said, alleging that Russia and Iran backed the offensive.“If there is a terrorist organization there, these groups should be determined and their location should be determined. Careful operations should be carried out with intelligence from the ground or with technology,” the foreign minister added.On Tuesday, Cavusoglu had claimed that the presence of terror groups in Idlib province was used as a pretext for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces to launch a large-scale military offensive and attack moderate opposition groups near Syria’s northern border with Turkey.Cavusoglu has summoned the Russian and Iranian ambassadors in response to the Syrian government’s attack on Idlib.According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a United Kingdom-based war monitor, forces loyal to al-Assad’s regime had regained control of 14 positions in the south and east of Idlib after intensifying shelling there, which led to a number of civilians being killed.Despite backing opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, Turkey, Iran and Russia are all guarantors of the Astana peace deal. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

