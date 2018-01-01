HOME | World (Click here for more)

One Dead, 800 Injured during Black Nazarene Procession in Manila



MANILA – One person died and 800 were injured during the Black Nazarene procession in Manila, Philippine police said on Wednesday.



Millions of believers had gathered on Tuesday in central Manila to take part in the procession, held on Jan. 9 every year.



A middle-aged prison official died after he suffered a cardiac arrest while trying to approach the vehicle carrying the Black Nazarene, a life-sized statue of black Jesus carrying the cross.



Touching the statue is considered good luck and results in serious stampedes every year, although this is the first death recorded during the procession since 2016, when two people had died.



A medical team, including dozens of ambulances, had been deployed throughout the 3.5-kilometer stretch of the procession that culminates in the historic Quiapo Church.



Suffocation, sunstroke, bruises, sprains and objects piercing the bare feet of the devotees are some of the common problems the medical team treats every year, nurse James Yu told EFE.



The Philippine police had announced on Wednesday that 6.3 million people took part in the procession this year, whereas the local media estimated the number to be between three and four million, figures which in either case would be a record turnout for the event that is attended mostly by the poor.



Sculpted in Mexico, the original wooden sculpture of the Black Nazarene arrived in Manila on May 31, 1606 on a galleon from Acapulco that, according to tradition, caught fire at sea.



Philippine legend claims that the flames gave the statue its distinctive charred look, although a different version says that it was the work of a dark-skinned Mexican sculptor who wanted Jesus to reflect his own skin color.



