  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Czech PM Faces Strong Opposition in Parliament Investiture Vote

PRAGUE – The Czech Republic’s populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis submitted on Wednesday himself to an investiture ballot in parliament without prior assurance that parties would vote in his favor amid an ongoing corruption scandal implicating him in subsidy fraud.

The Slovak-born business magnate, who ran a euro-skeptic and anti-immigration campaign with his Action of Dissatisfied Citizens (ANO), could so far only count on the support of his own parliamentary group, which has 78 of the 200 seats in the chamber, and the Communists, with 15.

But seven of the eight opposition parties have asked that the vote only go ahead after a final decision is made on the police request to strip Babis of his parliamentary immunity in order for him to be investigated for allegedly misusing European Union subsidy money in a way that directly benefited one of his enterprises.

The EU’s anti-fraud office, OLAF, was also investigating the case, in which Babis purportedly transferred the listing of a large farm he owned just south of Prague into a friend’s name in 2007 so that it would become eligible for some 2 million euros ($2.29 million) of subsidiary money.

Then, in 2014, the billionaire allegedly brought the ownership of the farm back under one of his own companies, the agricultural giant Agrofest.

Babis was previously stripped of his parliamentary immunity when he was fired from his role as finance minister in May 2017.

As well as presiding over an agricultural and chemical business empire, the controversial Babis, who had been dubbed the Czech Donald Trump, is the second richest man in the Czech Republic, owns two important national newspapers, three TV channels and two radio stations.
 

