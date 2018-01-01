HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

China Confirms an Order of 184 Airbus A320Neo Planes from France



BEIJING – French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that China has confirmed an order of 184 Airbus A320Neo planes from France even as contracts to sell the Asian country Airbus A350 and superjumbo A380 models are underway.



At a press conference to conclude his first official visit to China, Macron said the order was confirmed to him during his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and added that the order will be finalized soon.



The French leader added that Airbus also hopes to sell Chinese airlines more Airbus A350 and superjumbo A380 models, discussions which, he added, should bear fruit in the next few weeks and months.



Macron explained that Xi confirmed to him that China will maintain its volume of orders from the European company in the coming years and preserve market-share parity between Boeing and Airbus.



During Macron’s three-day visit to Beijing, an agreement was signed on Tuesday to increase the production capacity of A320 models at the Airbus finishing plant in northeastern China’s Tianjin to up to six units per month.



