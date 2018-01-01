HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Djokovic Beats Thiem in Strong Comeback after Six-Month Absence



MELBOURNE, Australia – In his first appearance in six months, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday at the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Australia.



The 12-time Grand Slam champion seemed to have overcome the elbow injury that ended his 2017 season in July after losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, and which forced him to withdraw from the ATP Qatar Open and an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.



“It feels great, obviously I was waiting for this moment for six months to play a match,” the former world No. 1 said after the win.



Although Djokovic said he was delighted with his performance, especially his serve, he acknowledged that he was still not in perfect shape.



Later Wednesday, Djokovic was scheduled to play a match at the Tie Break Tens, then another match on Thursday at the Kooyong Classic, according to the organizers.



After spending almost seven months sidelined, Djokovic looks to be tuning up his game as much as possible ahead of the Australian Open next week (Jan. 15-28), the first Grand Slam event of the year, which he has won six times.



In the 2017 Australian Open, Djokovic lost in the second round to Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.



