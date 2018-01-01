 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Djokovic Beats Thiem in Strong Comeback after Six-Month Absence

MELBOURNE, Australia – In his first appearance in six months, Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Austria’s Dominic Thiem 6-1, 6-4 on Wednesday at the Kooyong Classic exhibition in Australia.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion seemed to have overcome the elbow injury that ended his 2017 season in July after losing in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, and which forced him to withdraw from the ATP Qatar Open and an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

“It feels great, obviously I was waiting for this moment for six months to play a match,” the former world No. 1 said after the win.

Although Djokovic said he was delighted with his performance, especially his serve, he acknowledged that he was still not in perfect shape.

Later Wednesday, Djokovic was scheduled to play a match at the Tie Break Tens, then another match on Thursday at the Kooyong Classic, according to the organizers.

After spending almost seven months sidelined, Djokovic looks to be tuning up his game as much as possible ahead of the Australian Open next week (Jan. 15-28), the first Grand Slam event of the year, which he has won six times.

In the 2017 Australian Open, Djokovic lost in the second round to Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved