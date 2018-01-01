 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Ex-Leader of Spain’s Catalonia Seeks Regional Presidency from Brussels Exile

BARCELONA – The sacked ex-president of Spain’s Catalonia region, Carles Puigdemont, who currently found himself in self-imposed exile in Brussels, is to launch a bid to be reinstated to his former post after having received the backing of the second largest Catalan separatist group, party sources told EFE on Wednesday.

Puigdemont, who leads the Together For Catalonia (JxCat) party, met with the Republican Left of Catalonia’s (ERC) secretary-general Marta Rovira in the Belgian capital late on Tuesday.

JxCat would study the possibility of Puigdemont taking office from afar through a process of investiture conducted via a video calling platform such as Skype, a proposal that has been strongly rejected by pro-Spanish unity parties in Catalonia.

Puigdemont departed Spain for Belgium in the aftermath the Catalan parliament’s decision to vote in favor of a unilateral declaration of independence in late October 2017.

He was placed under investigation for allegations of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds in relation to the secessionist bid and an arrest warrant remained in place in Spain.

The independence declaration was branded illegal by the Spanish State and prompted the country’s conservative government to activate Article 155 of the Constitution, which curbed Catalan autonomy, sacked Puigdemont’s government en masse and dissolved the local parliament ahead of fresh elections on Dec. 21.

While the anti-independence Citizens party triumphed in that ballot, the pro-unity camp, made up of regional branches of Spain’s mainstream national parties, failed to secure a parliamentary majority, which was instead scooped up by the separatists JxCat, the ERC and the far-left CUP.

The ERC’s leader and Puigdemont’s former vice-president remained in a Madrid prison facing the same possible charges as his former boss.

Puigdemont and Junqueras led the coalition government in Catalonia from September 2015 up until its dissolution by Madrid on Oct. 27, 2017.

Several former regional cabinet members have been released on bail or remained in self-imposed exile in Belgium alongside Puigdemont.
 

