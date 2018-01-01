 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

US Firm to Resume Search for Missing Malaysian Airplane MH370

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia said on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with American firm Ocean Infinity to resume search for the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, which had mysteriously disappeared on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.

“Ocean Infinity will undertake search operation to locate flight MH370 on an area of 25,000 square kilometer... The search operation is scheduled to commence mid January 2018,” Malaysia’s transport minister, Liow Tiong Lai, said at a press conference.

Lai said the company has been given a deadline of 90 days to complete the search and will not charge any fee if it is unable to locate the remains of the flight that is believed to have crashed in the Indian Ocean.

“As we speak, the vessel Seabed Constructor is currently on its way to the search area, taking advantage of the favorable weather condition in the South Indian Ocean,” said Lai, according to an official statement.

“It is my hope that we will find the answer that we seek for nearly four years and bring some closure to this unfortunate incident,” he added.

The Beijing-bound MH370 had disappeared from the radar on March 8, 2014, some 40 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur, reportedly after someone deliberately turned off its communication system and changed the route, according to official investigation.

On board were 239 people, including 154 Chinese, 50 Malaysians (12 forming the crew), seven Indonesians, six Australians, five Indians, four Frenchmen, three Americans, two Canadians, two Iranians, two New Zealanders, two Ukrainians, a Dutch and a Russian.

A search mission – that was suspended on Jan. 17, 2017 – had unsuccessfully combed an area of 120,000 square kilometers (46,332 sq. miles) in the Indian Ocean for the remains of the plane.

Parts of the MH370 were recovered from Mozambique, South Africa, Mauritius, the French Reunion Islands and Pemba (Tanzania).
 

