James Franco Says Sexual Harassment Accusations against Him Not Accurate



LOS ANGELES – Actor and director James Franco, who was recently accused of sexual harassment by several actresses, said on Tuesday that the claims were not accurate.



“The things that I heard were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long. So I don’t want to shut them down in any way, and I think it’s a good thing and I support it,” Franco said in an interview with Stephen Colbert on the “Late Show.”



“If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it,” he added.



This is Franco’s first response to sexual harassment accusations against him that emerged on social networks during the Golden Globes on Sunday, in which he won the award for best actor in a comedy or a musical for the movie “The Disaster Artist.”



The award ceremony was marked by protests against sexual harassment of women in Hollywood as the artists turned out dressed in black on the red carpet, with many of them wearing a pin with the phrase “Time’s Up.”



During the ceremony, several actresses lashed out at Franco for his hypocrisy as he wore the Time’s Up pin, alleging that he has been responsible for cases of sexual harassment on earlier occasions.



“Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old?” actress Violet Paley had tweeted.



Paley said on Tuesday that Franco had apologized to her and other actresses over the telephone a few weeks ago.



Another actress, Sarah Tither-Kaplan, also took to Twitter, saying “a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn’t exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that!”



Franco said on Tuesday’s television show he was not aware of what wrong he had done to Ally Sheedy, another woman who accused him.



Moreover, he said he felt pride in assuming responsibility for the things he had done in his life, including when he had made mistakes.



Following the recent controversy regarding the actor, The New York Times newspaper canceled on Tuesday an upcoming public event with James Franco and his brother Dave Franco related to the film “The Disaster Artist.”



Following the scandal involving producer Harvey Weinstein, accused of dozens of cases of sexual misconduct, Hollywood has been immersed in a huge controversy owing to the continuous revelations of more such incidents, which have so far affected artists such as Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Brett Ratner, John Lasseter, Louis C.K. and Bryan Singer.



