North, South Korea Restart Defunct Military Communication Channel



SEOUL – North and South Korea are expected to resume military talks with the reactivation of a communication channel that has been lying defunct for almost two years as ties between the two countries had worsened following repeated weapons tests by Pyongyang.



The armies of the two countries exchanged test messages on Wednesday after Pyongyang had committed itself to reactivate the line of communication following a historic, high-level meeting on Tuesday between the two countries for the first time in almost two years, a spokesperson for Seoul’s Defense Ministry confirmed to EFE.



The line that was used for military communication in the region around the Yellow Sea (called the West Sea in the two Koreas) was suspended by Pyongyang in February 2016 after South Korea had closed down the Kaesong inter-Korean complex.



During the meeting on Tuesday, Pyongyang had also accepted Seoul’s offer for future military talks to mitigate tension between the two countries which had technically remained at war over the last 65 years.



The South Korean Ministry of Defense is expected to come up with a date for the talks in the coming few weeks.



The two armies have not met since October 2014, when bilateral relations were strained following North Korea’s repeated missile tests and had also resulted in intermittent exchange of fire along the border between the two sides.



