 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

North, South Korea Restart Defunct Military Communication Channel

SEOUL – North and South Korea are expected to resume military talks with the reactivation of a communication channel that has been lying defunct for almost two years as ties between the two countries had worsened following repeated weapons tests by Pyongyang.

The armies of the two countries exchanged test messages on Wednesday after Pyongyang had committed itself to reactivate the line of communication following a historic, high-level meeting on Tuesday between the two countries for the first time in almost two years, a spokesperson for Seoul’s Defense Ministry confirmed to EFE.

The line that was used for military communication in the region around the Yellow Sea (called the West Sea in the two Koreas) was suspended by Pyongyang in February 2016 after South Korea had closed down the Kaesong inter-Korean complex.

During the meeting on Tuesday, Pyongyang had also accepted Seoul’s offer for future military talks to mitigate tension between the two countries which had technically remained at war over the last 65 years.

The South Korean Ministry of Defense is expected to come up with a date for the talks in the coming few weeks.

The two armies have not met since October 2014, when bilateral relations were strained following North Korea’s repeated missile tests and had also resulted in intermittent exchange of fire along the border between the two sides.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved