South Korean President Says Denuclearization Non-Negotiable Goal



SEOUL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday that the denuclearization of the peninsula remains a basic and indispensable goal of its government after both Koreas held bilateral talks to alleviate tensions at a historic meeting.



The denuclearization of the Korean peninsula is the only way ahead and goal in the movement of the two nations towards peace, Moon said in his New Year’s speech in Seoul.



Moon’s words came a day after both Koreas held their first meeting in two years. It resulted in an agreement to resume military talks and North Korean participation in the Winter Olympics to be held in February in the South Korean county of PyeongChang.



The South’s delegation stressed at the meeting the need for denuclearization to guarantee peace and security on the peninsula. This was contradicted by the North’s delegation, which said that it had no intention of discussing the development of its nuclear program with Seoul.



Moon denied on Wednesday that the way of open dialogue with Pyongyang goes against the strategy of pressurizing Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program.



“Now the dialogue with North Korea has begun, but because the North Korean nuclear issue has not been resolved, South Korea will continue to keep pace with the pressure and sanctions by the international community,” he said.



Moon also said that “once the South-North Korean relations are improved, they can help resolve the North Korean nuclear issue.”



He also denied that Seoul is planning to provisionally lift some of the sanctions that it approved against Pyongyang for its weapons programs in order to enable members of the regime – who were banned from entering the South – to participate in the PyeongChang Olympics.



“We have no plans to ease our unilateral sanctions against North Korea that are in place in addition to international sanctions for now,” Moon said.



He argued that the policy of pressurizing and sanctions was aimed at bringing North Korea to the negotiating table.



Moon also conveyed the satisfaction expressed by the administration of United States President Donald Trump at the resumption of talks between Seoul and Pyongyang.



He said that Tuesday’s historic talks may have been the result of the US-led policy of sanctions and pressure, in a nod of approval to the Trump administration’s tough strategy.



