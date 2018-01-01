HOME | Caribbean

Earthquake Hits Honduras and Cuba, Triggers Tsunami Warning



MIAMI – A magnitude-7.8 earthquake shook on Tuesday the area between Honduras and Cuba and triggered a tsunami warning, which could also affect Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).



According to the USGS, the quake was recorded at around 0300 GMT on Wednesday and its epicenter was located 44 kilometers east of Great Swan Island, Honduras, in the northwest of the Caribbean Sea.



The earthquake, which struck 10 kilometers deep, occurred at sea off the western coast of Cuba and the eastern coast of Honduras and Belize, according to the USGS map.



As detailed by the US agency, the epicenter was located 201.9 kilometers from the Honduran town of Barra Patuca, with population of 2,758, and 245.2 kilometers from the Honduran municipality of Puerto Lempira, with about 4,856 inhabitants, as well as 303.1 kilometers from George Town, in the Cayman Islands.



The quake’s epicenter is located apparently far from urban areas, where reports of damage remain unknown.



Right after the tremor, the US Weather Service issued a tsunami alert for Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands and Virgin Islands, Jamaica, Belize, and Puerto Rico, the last two of which were among the US territories recently devastated by Hurricanes Irma and Maria.



Subsequent waves triggered by the quake could reach between 0.3 and one meter above sea level.



