 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

China’s Inflation Drops to 1.6% Year on Year in 2017

BEIJING – China’s consumer price index – the main indicator of inflation – rose by 1.6 percent in 2017, four decimal points less than the 2 percent rise recorded a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday.

In December, the CPI recorded a 1.8 percent rise year on year, a one decimal point increase compared to November.

The producer price index, which measures wholesale inflation, grew at 4.9 percent year on year in December, slowing down compared to the 5.8 percent rise recorded in November.

According to the NBS, the slight acceleration in CPI inflation in December was mainly due to a 2.4 percent price rise of non-food products and food prices dropping by 0.4 percent, a slower decline compared to the 1.1 percent recorded in November.

The Bureau said on its website that the prices of medical products and services rose 6.6 percent year on year in December, while housing-related prices rose 2.8 percent and education, culture and entertainment saw a rise of 2.1 percent.

The prices of non food products grew 2.4 percent year on year in December, one tenth less than in November, causing the underlying inflation – which excludes food and energy prices – to drop to 2.2 percent from the earlier 2.3 percent.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved