 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 11,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Australia Had Third Hottest Year on Record in 2017

SYDNEY – Australia registered its third warmest year on record in 2017, with an average temperature of 0.95 degrees Celsius above the 1967-to-1990 average, official sources announced on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Meteorology stated in its annual report that the previous year’s temperatures were high despite the absence of El Niño, a natural phenomenon associated with rising temperatures, and the Indian Ocean Dipole, which remained neutral during the year.

The BOM added that the warming associated with anthropogenic climate change has occurred since 1950 and the Australian annual mean temperature has increased by approximately 1.1 degrees since 2010.

“Seven of the 10 warmest years on record have been recorded since 2005 and only one year was below the 1961 to 1990 average in the past decade,” BOM head of climate monitoring Karl Braganza said in a press release.

According to the BOM, the hottest day in 2017 was the second hottest ever recorded since 1910, with the temperature in Tarcoola, a town in the state of South Australia, reaching 48.2 degrees on Feb. 9.

On the other hand, the coolest night was recorded on July 16 in Perisher Valley, in New South Wales, with temperatures dropping to -12.1 degrees.

Australia’s wettest day in 2017 was registered at Mt. Jukes, Queensland, on March 28 with over 635 millimeters of rainfall, while Hamilton Island in Queensland was hit by 263 kilometer-per-hour winds two days later on March 30, marking the country’s windiest day of the year.

The BOM also said that the sea surface temperature surrounding Australia marked its eighth warmest in 2017.

The agency also confirmed that the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef located in the Australian Northeast, suffered two consecutive years of mass coral bleaching, marking the first ever back-to-back mass bleaching events.

“Prolonged high sea surface temperatures were associated with significant coral bleaching on the Great Barrier Reef during early 2017, following significant bleaching the previous summer,” said Barganza.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved