 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Peruvian Desert Takes Toll on Dakar Favorites

SAN JUAN DE MARCONA, Peru – Tuesday’s fourth stage of the 2018 Dakar Rally saw more favorites cut down, as defending motorbike champion Sam Sunderland was forced to abandon with an injury and driver Cyril Despres, who started the day No. 2 in the car category, suffered an accident that threatened to end his race.

The stage was expected to be the toughest of the five days competitors must spend in the Peruvian desert and it lived up to that billing.

The departure of British defending champion Sunderland (KTM) and the likely elimination of Frenchman Despres (Peugeot) came after Spaniard Nani Roma and US driver Bryce Menzies – both competing for Mini – crashed out of the race.

Sunderland’s misfortune redounded to the benefit of Adrien van Beveren (Yamaha), who won Tuesday’s stage to take the overall lead in the bike race.

In the car category, Despres found himself stranded in the middle of the desert, while Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) lost an hour after picking up two punctures.

Sebastien Loeb, one of Despres’ Peugeot teammates, finished first to climb to first place in the general classification, followed by two other Peugeot drivers, Carlos Sainz Sr. and Stephane Peterhansel.

In the quad race, Chile’s Ignacio Casale failed to win the stage for just the first time in the 2018 rally, but he remains first overall.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved