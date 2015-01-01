

Atletico Madrid, Valencia Advance in Copa del Rey



MADRID – Yannick Carrasco, Kevin Gameiro and Vitolo Machin got the goals as Atletico Madrid beat Lleida 3-0 on Tuesday to win the Copa del Rey round of 16 tie by a decisive 7-0 on aggregate.



Though the contest was virtually a formality after Atleti dominated the third-division side in the first leg, coach Diego Simeone fielded a potent lineup led by Carrasco, Diego Costa and Fernando Torres.



Lleida, with nothing to lose, demonstrated plenty of ambition, matching the Colchoneros in chances for the first 25 minutes and keeping the hosts off the scoreboard until the 58th minute, when Carrasco connected with an assist from Costa.



Gameiro, who came on for Costa after the first goal, made it 2-0 on the night with a strike in the 74th minute and Vitolo added a third in the 81st.



In Tuesday’s other match, Luciano Vietto had a hat trick as Valencia pounded visiting Las Palmas 4-0 to win 5-1 on aggregate.



Vietto, in only his second outing for Valencia, scored in the 30th minute and again in the 48th to put the hosts up 3-1 on aggregate against an ineffectual Las Palmas.



Nemanja Maksimovic added a goal six minutes later and Vietto completed the hat trick in the 66th minute.



