 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Atletico Madrid, Valencia Advance in Copa del Rey

MADRID – Yannick Carrasco, Kevin Gameiro and Vitolo Machin got the goals as Atletico Madrid beat Lleida 3-0 on Tuesday to win the Copa del Rey round of 16 tie by a decisive 7-0 on aggregate.

Though the contest was virtually a formality after Atleti dominated the third-division side in the first leg, coach Diego Simeone fielded a potent lineup led by Carrasco, Diego Costa and Fernando Torres.

Lleida, with nothing to lose, demonstrated plenty of ambition, matching the Colchoneros in chances for the first 25 minutes and keeping the hosts off the scoreboard until the 58th minute, when Carrasco connected with an assist from Costa.

Gameiro, who came on for Costa after the first goal, made it 2-0 on the night with a strike in the 74th minute and Vitolo added a third in the 81st.

In Tuesday’s other match, Luciano Vietto had a hat trick as Valencia pounded visiting Las Palmas 4-0 to win 5-1 on aggregate.

Vietto, in only his second outing for Valencia, scored in the 30th minute and again in the 48th to put the hosts up 3-1 on aggregate against an ineffectual Las Palmas.

Nemanja Maksimovic added a goal six minutes later and Vietto completed the hat trick in the 66th minute.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved