  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Man City Nips Bristol 2-1 in 1st Leg of EFL Cup Semis

MANCHESTER, England – Sergio Agüero’s stoppage time goal gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory on Tuesday over second-division club Bristol City in the first leg of an EFL Cup semifinal tie.

The hosts, who remain undefeated more than half-way through the Premier League season, found themselves challenged by a Bristol squad which was full of confidence after eliminating holders Manchester United in the quarterfinals.

Aiming for the quadruple: Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup, City fielded a strong side including Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gündogan, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones.

The injured Gabriel Jesus was unavailable and Agüero started the match on the bench.

Bristol, showing no signs of being intimidated by its mighty rival, was more impressive than many Premier League teams have been in visits to the Etihad this season.

The Robins’ boldness paid off with a goal just before half-time.

Bobby Reid exploited a giveaway by City’s Eliaquim Mangala and lured John Stones into a poor challenge to win the penalty and then converted from the spot to make it 1-0 for Bristol.

City nearly equalized before the break, but Bristol defender Aden Flint came up with a timely header on the goal line to stop Sterling’s shot.

The underdog visitors preserved the lead until the 54th minute, when De Bruyne scored for City after a give-and-go with Sterling.

Agüero’s header in the 92nd minute gave City the win.

The second leg is set for Jan. 23 in Bristol.

Chelsea and Arsenal will face other Wednesday in the first leg of the other semifinal.
 

