 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Mexico

Mexican Authorities Find Nearly $1 Million in Cash Hidden on Bus

MEXICO CITY – The Mexican military said Tuesday that marines manning a highway checkpoint in the northern state of Tamaulipas discovered nearly $1 million in cash hidden aboard a bus.

The seizure was made Sunday during an inspection of a bus headed south from Reynosa, just across the border from McAllen, Texas, to the central Mexican city of Puebla.

After noticing “irregularities in the internal structure of the bus,” the marines brought in sniffer dogs that led them to 43 plastic packages containing a total of $981,140, the navy said in a statement.

Once the cash was discovered, the bus driver and his assistant admitted that they had been paid to deliver the money to Puebla.

The marines turned over the suspects, the cash and the bus to the Attorney General’s Office.

Mexico’s drug cartels have taken to using intercity buses to smuggle their product to the US border and carry the proceeds from sales.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved