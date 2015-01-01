

Piñera Officially Proclaimed Chile’s President-Elect



SANTIAGO – Conservative billionaire Sebastian Piñera, winner of Chile’s Dec. 17 presidential runoff, was officially proclaimed president-elect Tuesday.



Piñera, 68, who was president from 2010-2014, obtained 54.58 percent of the vote amid turnout of around 50 percent.



The candidate of the governing center-left coalition, Alejandro Guillier, got 45.43 percent of the vote.



Representatives of all three branches of government were present for the ceremony at the seat of the electoral tribunal, along with Catholic and Protestant clergy, Piñera’s wife, Cecilia Morel, and other family members.



Piñera arrived a few minutes late, due to a packed schedule that included an encounter with former President Ricardo Lagos, who governed from 2000-2006.



