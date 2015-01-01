 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Chile

Piñera Officially Proclaimed Chile’s President-Elect

SANTIAGO – Conservative billionaire Sebastian Piñera, winner of Chile’s Dec. 17 presidential runoff, was officially proclaimed president-elect Tuesday.

Piñera, 68, who was president from 2010-2014, obtained 54.58 percent of the vote amid turnout of around 50 percent.

The candidate of the governing center-left coalition, Alejandro Guillier, got 45.43 percent of the vote.

Representatives of all three branches of government were present for the ceremony at the seat of the electoral tribunal, along with Catholic and Protestant clergy, Piñera’s wife, Cecilia Morel, and other family members.

Piñera arrived a few minutes late, due to a packed schedule that included an encounter with former President Ricardo Lagos, who governed from 2000-2006.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved