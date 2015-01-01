

Placido Domingo Celebrates 50th Anniversary of His Debut in Chile



SANTIAGO – Spanish tenor Placido Domingo plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his first performance in Chile with two concerts this week in Santiago, where he will appear at the National Stadium and at the CorpArtes Theater.



“Chile is a nation that has always welcomed me with great love. Since that first time, I’ve been here perhaps a dozen times, and six or seven times in the past decade,” Domingo said in a press conference.



The tenor will perform in his “Chile en mi corazon” (Chile in My Heart) show on Thursday at the CorpArtes Theater and on Sunday at the National Stadium, which can hold more than 40,000 people.



The 76-year-old Domingo will be accompanied by the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by American Eugene Kohn, and renowned Puerto Rican soprano Ana Maria Martinez.



Spanish guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas will also perform with Domingo.



Chilean singer Mon Laferte, who recently won her first Latin Gramy, will join Domingo for the National Stadium show.



