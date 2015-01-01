 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Placido Domingo Celebrates 50th Anniversary of His Debut in Chile

SANTIAGO – Spanish tenor Placido Domingo plans to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his first performance in Chile with two concerts this week in Santiago, where he will appear at the National Stadium and at the CorpArtes Theater.

“Chile is a nation that has always welcomed me with great love. Since that first time, I’ve been here perhaps a dozen times, and six or seven times in the past decade,” Domingo said in a press conference.

The tenor will perform in his “Chile en mi corazon” (Chile in My Heart) show on Thursday at the CorpArtes Theater and on Sunday at the National Stadium, which can hold more than 40,000 people.

The 76-year-old Domingo will be accompanied by the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by American Eugene Kohn, and renowned Puerto Rican soprano Ana Maria Martinez.

Spanish guitarist Pablo Sainz Villegas will also perform with Domingo.

Chilean singer Mon Laferte, who recently won her first Latin Gramy, will join Domingo for the National Stadium show.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved