 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump Pushes for Immigration Reform after DACA Is Replaced

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Congress in the coming days will receive a “bill of love” to replace the DACA program and strengthen security along the border with Mexico, adding that once those issues are resolved he could approve a broader immigration reform plan.

At a White House meeting with some 25 Democratic and Republican lawmakers, Trump announced that GOP legislator Bob Goodlatte in the coming days will present a bill to replace the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protected from deportation thousands of young undocumented migrants brought to this country as children.

It will be a “bill of love” for the so-called DREAMers, Trump said, but he warned that it also must include measures to strengthen security on the US-Mexico border, end “chain migration” that allows US permanent residents to bring their relatives into the country from abroad and end the visa lottery.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, who attended the meeting, noted that he had been working on immigration issues for years and supports a path to citizenship for undocumented foreigners, challenging Trump to go beyond a solution for DREAMers and push for comprehensive immigration reform.

“You created an opportunity here, Mr. President, and you need to close the deal,” Graham said.

Trump responded: “If you want to take it that further step, I’ll take the heat,” adding, “You are not that far away from comprehensive immigration reform.”

The president said that comprehensive immigration reform would be phase two of any such deal, adding that once the DACA issue and border security are dealt with “the next day” he and lawmakers could deal with overall reform.

It is not clear whether Trump would support a path to citizenship for the 11 million undocumented migrants estimated to be living in the US. In February 2017, the president said that he would only support legalization of their status – and not citizenship – for immigrants who had not committed serious or violent crimes.

The White House and Congress want to reach a solution as soon as possible for the 690,000 young people who, up until September, were sheltered under DACA, a program implemented by former President Barack Obama in 2012.

In September, Trump announced that he was eliminating DACA but gave Congress until March 5 to find an alternative solution for the DREAMers, although he conditioned any law on that matter to approval of a series of his own immigration demands, one of them being building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

When asked on Tuesday about that by reporters, Trump said that he will not accept any DACA agreement that fails to include funding for the wall and called upon the Democratic opposition to put the country ahead of party.

“We need it,” he said, adding that without it there can be no border security.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved