 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Brazilian Cops End Strike after 20 Days

SAO PAULO – Police officers in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Norte ended a strike Tuesday that kept them off the job for 20 days, forcing officials to deploy army troops in the region following a spike in violent crime.

The officers agreed to return to duty after state officials promised to pay some of the salary arrears this week, union leaders said.

The civil police went on strike on Dec. 20, a day after military police officers walked off the job.

On Jan. 2, the military police decided on a gradual return to work once the strike was ruled illegal, while the civil force resolved to continue the stoppage.

Each of Brazil’s 26 states has two police agencies, one military and one civil. While military police are responsible for maintaining public order, the civil force investigates crimes.

Officers went on strike to demand payment of salary arrears and better working conditions.

The strike prompted state officials to request the deployment of the army to maintain order, and some 2,800 soldiers have been on patrol in the principal cities of Rio Grande do Norte since last week.

The army plans to continue patrolling cities in Rio Grande do Norte until Jan. 12, but Gov. Robinson Faria said Monday evening that he hoped the soldiers would remain longer.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved