

Zidane Takes Responsibility for Real Madrid’s Woes



MADRID – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Tuesday that finding solutions is more important than assigning blame for the problems that have plagued Los Blancos in the 2017-2018 season.



“There are many matches and I’m going to need all my players. Many people think that some are bad and that I have to take them off the team. On the contrary, if a player is bad I seek solutions with him and I help him,” the Frenchman said on the eve of the second leg of a Copa del Rey round-of-16 tie with Numancia.



The defending La Liga champions are currently fourth in the standings with 32 points, 16 behind unbeaten leaders Barcelona.



Last Sunday, the Blancos were held 2-2 by Celta Vigo.



“We are all in the same boat and nobody is to blame, it’s all of us, beginning with me, I am the one responsible,” Zidane said.



“I believe in my squad ... I will defend them until the end,” he said in comments posted on the Real Madrid Web site.



Zidane also rejected the idea that Real Madrid needs new players.



“I don’t want anybody. We have a squad, we started with them,” he said.



