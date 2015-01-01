 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

400 Egyptian Lawmakers Urge Al-Sisi to Seek Another Term

CAIRO – Four-hundred Egyptian legislators came out Tuesday in favor of another term for President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has yet to say whether he will be a candidate in the presidential election set for March.

The lawmakers signed-on to an initiative launched by Mohamed Zaki al-Suwaidi, head of the majority Daam Masr (Support Egypt) coalition, and Al-Sayed al-Sherif, secretary to the speaker of parliament, official news agency MENA reported.

The speaker, Ali Abdel Aal, pointed out that Article 108 of the parliamentary regulations stipulates that each member has the right to recommend a presidential candidate.

Under Egypt’s electoral law, a person wanting to run for president must show support from 20 legislators or collect signatures of 25,000 citizens representing at least 15 provinces, with a minimum of 1,000 signatures per region.

The National Electoral Authority said Monday that the first round of the presidential election is set for March 26-28.

The second round is scheduled for April 24-26 and the results are expected on May 1, election authority head Lashin Ibrahim said.

At the moment, there is only one formally declared candidate: human rights lawyer Khaled Ali, whose bid depends on the outcome of a judicial proceeding on whether he made an “obscene gesture” in public.

Even so, Al-Sisi, who won the May 2014 election with 96.9 percent of the vote, is expected to seek another term.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved