Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

President Says Kazakhstan on Course to Make List of Top 30 Developed Nations

ASTANA – Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev reassured on Tuesday his fellow citizens that the resources-rich Central Asian nation was on track to join the list of the world’s most developed countries.

“Kazakhstan has a historic opportunity to accelerate into the list of the 30 most developed countries in the world,” Nazarbayev said in a nationally televised address to the nation.

The Central Asian country’s leader stressed that his country had the necessary conditions to implement “the fourth industrial revolution” through “10 main tasks.”

Among them, Nazarbayev emphasized the introduction of new technologies to increase productivity, the need to improve efficiency in the use of resources and the development of modern transport and logistics infrastructure.

In addition, Nazarbayev underscored the need to “recharge” the financial sector through greater supervision and to prioritize the rule of law and the fight against corruption.

The Kazakh president on Tuesday also met with the US ambassador to Astana, George Krol, with whom he stressed the importance of agreements between their countries in the areas such as the fight against terrorism and nuclear non-proliferation.

Nazarbayev is scheduled to meet later this month with US President Donald Trump to address the situation in Afghanistan and bilateral relations.

Nazarbayev is also due to chair a nuclear non-proliferation debate at the United Nations on Jan. 18

The visit of the Kazakh president to the United States coincides with the start of the Central Asian country’s month-long chairmanship of the UN Security Council.
 

