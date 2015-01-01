 
  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Canadian Professor Benefits from Sales of “Fire and Fury,” the Trump Tell-All

TORONTO – Sales of a book about the allied bombing of Germany in World War II have gone through the roof in recent days, thanks to the similarity of its title to “Fire and Fury,” the Michael Wolff tell-all about Donald Trump’s White House.

The book by Professor Randall Hansen, interim director of the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs, was published 10 years ago under the title “Fire and Fury” and the subtitle “The Allied Bombing of Germany 1942-1945.”

But despite the subtitle and the cover illustration of a World War II Flying Fortress dropping bombs, thousands of people have bought Hansen’s book since Wolff’s controversial report on US President Donald Trump’s first year in office hit the bookshelves.

As Hansen himself admitted Tuesday to local media, the confusion has propelled his book, which had languished in online book outlets, to the best-selling lists in three Amazon categories.

“I checked on Amazon, and all of a sudden my book was on three best-selling lists, including military history. That’s when I knew something nice was going on,” Hansen said after discovering his good fortune.

Hansen, who does not hide his disdain for Trump, joked on Twitter: “Will I owe a larger royalty cheque to Bannon & Trump? If so, the irony will know no limits.”
 

