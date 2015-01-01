

Sponsor, Model Agency, Linked to Spain Tennis Trophy Fined for Discrimination



BARCELONA – An official work conditions watchdog fined on Tuesday a sponsor of one of Spain’s foremost tennis tournaments and an agency that had provided hostesses for its events for sex discrimination, local government document seen by EFE revealed.



Catalonia’s regional Work Inspectorate penalized the drinks company Schweppes and the agency Tote Vignau, who had helped promote Barcelona’s renowned Conde de Godó tennis trophy, for infringing workers’ rights and making a group of scantily-clad PR hostesses work in miserable conditions.



“Work inspectors have seen what everybody else saw, the bodies of eight women used as advertising gimmicks for the benefit of the Conde de Godó tennis event,” said the secretary for gender equality of Spain’s General Workers’ Union (UGT), Eva Gajardo.



She applauded the Work Inspectors’ measure but regretted being “very used to seeing situations where women are forced to flash some skin.”



The women had to work in the open, dressed in skimpy miniskirts and short sleeved tops, regardless of the rain and chilly 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) temperatures while at the event, the documents said.



The case was brought to the attention of work inspectors in May by the UGT who handled the sex discrimination at work and health hazard complaint on behalf of the women hired by Schweppes as hostesses for Barcelona’s Open Banc Sabadell-Trofeo Conde de Godó tennis tournament.



Some hostesses denounced they had to work in the scanty clothing even after suffering a fever the night before or feeling unwell.



According to sources contacted by EFE, the Schweppes corporation, a Conde de Godó Tennis Trophy sponsor, and Tote Vignau, a modeling agency, now face a fine of 25,000 euros ($30,000) each to compensate the women.



Both companies have the right to appeal before the fine is confirmed.



Barcelona’s Royal Tennis Club has also been instructed to “fully guarantee that occupational safety and workplace health legislation is fully enforced in future Conde de Godó tennis trophies.”



