  HOME | World (Click here for more)

169 Suspected Mafia Members Arrested in Italy, Germany

ROME – Some 169 suspected members of the Italian ‘Ndrangheta criminal organization were arrested Tuesday in Italy and Germany as part of a joint operation, police said.

The detainees were allegedly linked to the Farao-Marincola clan from the Calabrian town of Cirò, which, according to Italian police, was one of the most powerful Calabrian mafias in northern Italy, with ramifications in Germany.

The group has been accused of attempted murder, extortion and money laundering, among other crimes.

The criminal organization managed to exert an influence on important Italian economic and business sectors, such as the production and sale of fish, wine and confectionery, waste collection and funeral services.

It was capable of managing millions of euros, according to the police.

Assets worth 5 million euros (59.64 million dollars) were seized during the police operation, which was coordinated by prosecutor Nicola Gratteri.

The network, whose central operations took place in Cirò and the surrounding area, allegedly invested its profits in northern Italy and Germany.

German police meanwhile arrested 11 suspected ‘Ndrangheta members in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Hessen and North Rhine-Westphalia, the Federal Criminal Police Office said.

The arrested, aged between 36-61, were suspected of crimes including extortion and money laundering, the police statement said.
 

