

Polish PM Conducts Sweeping Cabinet Reshuffle in Bid to Sooth EU Tensions



WARSAW – Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki made on Tuesday sweeping changes to his cabinet that affected top government roles in a reshuffle widely seen as an attempt to soothe strained relations with the European Union following a spat over judicial reform.



Morawiecki, who took over from Beata Szydlo just before Christmas in a shake-up ordered by the ruling right-wing Justice and Development Party (PiS), replaced his top ministers in the departments of foreign affairs, defense, interior affairs, finance, technology, environment and health just ahead of a scheduled meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels.



Polish analysts have dubbed the overhaul, and especially the departure of outspoken former top diplomat Witold Waszczykowski, a bid to smooth over tensions with Brussels.



The Commission recently gave the green light to activating Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, which would limit Poland’s EU voting rights after it plowed ahead with controversial reforms to its judiciary in defiance of warnings from Brussels.



The reforms, backed by PiS in the parliament, would dismiss up to 40 percent of current Supreme Court judges and give politicians, specifically the justice minister, the power to appoint new ones, which the government said was necessary for boosting efficiency.



The move prompted widespread demonstrations in Poland amid concerns that the laws would politicize the judiciary and encroach on its independence, a point of view shared by the EU.



Morawiecki, however, is widely considered to represent a more liberal wing of the nationalistic PiS grouping, and his appointment was revealed in the immediate aftermath of the Commission’s vote on Article 7.



The opposition has meanwhile capitalized on the slew of dismissals, arguing that those ejected from the cabinet are the same people they had called to resign.



Another significant victim of the reshuffle was former defense minister Antoni Macierewicz, a party heavyweight who promoted the theory that sabotage was behind the 2010 Smolensk plane crash that killed all 96 people on board, including the then head of state Lech Kaczynski.



During his two-year tenure at the ministry of defense, Macierewicz drew criticism for setting up civilian paramilitary defense units.



Environment minister Jan Szyszko was also relieved of his duty in what is being widely interpreted as another step towards repairing relations with the EU, as he was responsible for continued logging activities in the primeval Bialowieza forest, a Unesco-protected site, against the orders of the European Court of Justice.



Poland joined the EU in 2004 but has at times been at odds with policies drawn up in Brussels, including migrant quotas, a gripe it shares with its central European neighbors, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.



