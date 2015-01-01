 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Trump Watches Alabama Win National Title in Epic Comeback

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump attended the college football national championship in Atlanta, watching as the University of Alabama rallied to beat the University of Georgia 26-23 in overtime.

Trump participated in the national anthem ceremony before kickoff, standing on the field with ROTC students from the two universities.

The president, who has criticized National Football League (NFL) players for taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem to protest police brutality, stood at attention with his hand over his heart as the “The Star-Spangled Banner” was sung by the Atlanta-based Zac Brown Band.

After the ceremony, Trump returned to the stands to watch the game.

The Bulldogs led the Crimson Tide 20-10 at the start of the fourth quarter, but Georgia was unable to put any points on the board in the final period.

Alabama tied the game, missed an opportunity to win it with a field goal with three seconds to go in regulation time and sealed the victory in overtime on a 41-yard touchdown pass by true freshman quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa, who replaced an ineffective Jalen Hurts at quarterback, helped Alabama win its 11th national championship and 5th since 2009.

“I just thought we had to throw the ball, and I felt he could do it better, and he did,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “He did a good job, made some plays in the passing game. Just a great win. I’m so happy for Alabama fans. Great for our players. Unbelievable.”
 

