

Nkoudou to Be Transferred from Tottenham to Burnley



LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur’s Georges-Kevin Nkoudou was transferred on Tuesday to Burnley for the rest of the Premier League season.



The 22-year-old French winger, who joined the Spurs 18 months ago, played 22 matches for the club, six of which were during this season under Mauricio Pochettino’s leadership.



“I knew he (Sean Dyche) is a big manager who likes young players... so it suits my character to come here and I am happy to work with him,” Nkoudou said on Burnley’s official website.



“I hope to help the club. If I can, I will. But the last word is with the manager. If he puts me on the pitch I will do everything to help the team go forward,” he added.



Nkoudou scored the third goal in a Champions League match against APOEL at Wembley stadium last December in his only start during his time at Tottenham.



