Seven Dead, 15 Injured as Suicide Attack Strikes Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – At least seven people were killed and 15 others were injured on Tuesday in a suicide attack on a police station near a provincial parliament building in the northwestern city of Quetta, an official source told EFE.

The suspected attacker was riding a motorcycle and detonated explosives he was wearing, targeting a police van some 300 meters (984 feet) from the parliament in a high-security area, according to Quetta police spokesperson Mohamed Ramzan.

Four police officers, two civilians and the suspect died in the attack, while 15 people, including seven officers, were injured and taken to various hospitals.

Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, is one of the most conflict-ridden areas of Pakistan, with a large presence of armed separatist groups and Taliban factions.

Terror struck the city on Dec. 17, when another attack against a Methodist church left nine people dead and 30 others injured.

And on Nov. 25, five people died and 20 were injured in a bombing against a vehicle belonging to Quetta security forces.

Violence has reduced in Pakistan, with 1,260 deaths – 540 civilians, 208 security forces members and 512 suspects – due to terror reported in 2017.

The number of deaths was at its lowest in a decade, according to the South Asia Terror Portal, which monitors violence in the region.
 

