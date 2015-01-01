 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Real Madrid’s Modric Appears Before Court for Alleged Tax Offense

MADRID – Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appeared in a Madrid court on Tuesday to give testimony before an investigating magistrate in a case initiated by Spain’s tax office alleging that he had been involved in tax fraud.

The 32-year-old Croatian international arrived in court after Madrid’s Public Prosecutor authorized a case against him on suspicion he had defrauded the Spanish government of an amount of 870,728 euros ($1.2 million) in his 2013 and 2014 income tax returns.

Modric went to a court in Alcobendas, a suburb north of Madrid, accompanied by his wife and a lawyer. All three declined to give any statements after the hearing.

Some Spanish media said on Tuesday that Modric had paid about 1 million euros to the Spanish Tax Authority in a bid to avoid having to go to jail, although neither the midfielder nor his lawyer confirmed this.

Modric was signed by Madrid from Tottenham in 2012 and has been a key playmaker for the Spanish powerhouse.

Spain’s tax authority has investigated other players, including Barcelona’s Lionel Messi who was found guilty alongside his father of defrauding 4.1 million euros ($4.9 million) made from the promotion of his image rights thanks to a complex and obscure set of shell companies.

Authorities have also launched tax fraud probes against Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Marcelo, Ricardo Carvalho, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao.

Ex-Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, now at Manchester United, has also been under investigation.

Modric was absent from Real Madrid’s training ground on Tuesday due to his appearance in court.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved