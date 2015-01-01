

Real Madrid’s Modric Appears Before Court for Alleged Tax Offense



MADRID – Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric appeared in a Madrid court on Tuesday to give testimony before an investigating magistrate in a case initiated by Spain’s tax office alleging that he had been involved in tax fraud.



The 32-year-old Croatian international arrived in court after Madrid’s Public Prosecutor authorized a case against him on suspicion he had defrauded the Spanish government of an amount of 870,728 euros ($1.2 million) in his 2013 and 2014 income tax returns.



Modric went to a court in Alcobendas, a suburb north of Madrid, accompanied by his wife and a lawyer. All three declined to give any statements after the hearing.



Some Spanish media said on Tuesday that Modric had paid about 1 million euros to the Spanish Tax Authority in a bid to avoid having to go to jail, although neither the midfielder nor his lawyer confirmed this.



Modric was signed by Madrid from Tottenham in 2012 and has been a key playmaker for the Spanish powerhouse.



Spain’s tax authority has investigated other players, including Barcelona’s Lionel Messi who was found guilty alongside his father of defrauding 4.1 million euros ($4.9 million) made from the promotion of his image rights thanks to a complex and obscure set of shell companies.



Authorities have also launched tax fraud probes against Cristiano Ronaldo, Angel Di Maria, Javier Mascherano, Marcelo, Ricardo Carvalho, Radamel Falcao and Fabio Coentrao.



Ex-Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho, now at Manchester United, has also been under investigation.



Modric was absent from Real Madrid’s training ground on Tuesday due to his appearance in court.



