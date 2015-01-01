

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says Foreign Plot to Overthrow Regime Failed



TEHRAN – Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei claimed on Tuesday that foreign enemies’ attempts to overthrow the regime through recent nationwide protests had been unsuccessful.



In a series of posts on Twitter, Khamenei claimed that the deadly protests were instigated by the United States, Israel and an Arab Gulf country, along with supporters inside Iran.



“US officials should know that, firstly, they have missed their target: and if they target Iran again, they will fail,” he said.



“Secondly, they have inflicted damage upon Iran in recent days, and they should know this won’t be left without a response,” he added.



Protests across Iran began in late December over economic grievances, such as rising prices and corruption, but later turned against the country’s government.



At least 20 people were killed throughout the demonstrations and more than 1,000 were arrested.



Last week, US President Donald Trump expressed his support for the anti-government demonstrations in Iran.



“Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!” he posted on Twitter.



