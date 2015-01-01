 
  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Intel Will Fix Chip Flaw by End of January, CEO Says

WASHINGTON – Intel Corp. will fix the security vulnerabilities affecting its microchips and processors by the end of this month, the company’s CEO, Brian Krzanich, said.

“For our processors, products, introduced in the past five years, Intel expects to issue updates for more than 90 percent of them within a week,” Krzanich said during an appearance at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Monday. “And the remaining (updates) by the end of January.”

Krzanich’s announcement comes days after online technology magazine The Register revealed that millions of chips made by Intel in the past decade have bugs that make them vulnerable to hacking.

The revelations forced numerous companies, including Microsoft, Linux and Apple, to update their operating systems, adding patches to fix the security flaw.

Products made by Intel, the world’s largest manufacturer of microchips, run millions of computers, smartphones, tablets and other devices around the world.

Security researchers identified two bugs – Spectre and Meltdown – that make devices using certain microchips vulnerable to hacks.

Meltdown affects desktop computers, laptops and servers operating with Intel chips, while Spectre reportedly affects smartphones, tablets and computers running on Intel, ARM and AMD microchips.
 

