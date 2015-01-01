 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Thousands Trapped in Swiss Alpine Ski Resorts after Heavy Snowfall

GENEVA – Thousands of people were trapped in the upscale Alpine resorts of Zermatt and Saas-Fee in southern Switzerland on Tuesday owing to heavy snowfalls, mudslides, rockfalls and a high risk of avalanches, authorities said.

Some 13,000 people were stuck in Zermatt, the most popular ski resort among those affected by the conditions, according to the tourism office.

“All winter hiking trails and the ski area will remain closed until further notice,” Zermatt Tourism said on its official Twitter account, also asking visitors and residents to consult and follow instructions as conditions evolved.

Terrestrial communications between Val d’Hérens, Val d’Anniviers, and Upper Valais – all popular with skiers at this time of year – were cut, as were railway lines, authorities said.

Images captured by an epa photojournalist in Wengen showed the remains of a spectators’ tent set up for the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup that had been battered by a storm.

The first downhill training for a race due to take place on Jan. 13 had to be canceled after 20 cm (7.87 inches) of fresh snow covered the slopes, the FIS said.

Authorities in the canton of Valais, where the towns and villages affected are, have called on people to be prudent in light of the conditions.

In some areas, up to two meters (6.5 feet) of snow fell in 24 hours, which has raised the risk of avalanches to a maximum, authorities said.
 

