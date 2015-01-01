

Pakistan Official: Government to Meet Some US Demands on Counter-Terror



ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government is prepared to boost counter-terror measures to meet demands made by the United States after Washington suspended its security aid to the Asian nation over its allegedly lackluster efforts combating terrorism, an official told EFE on Tuesday.



A high-ranking official from the Pakistan ministry of foreign affairs, who spoke to EFE on the condition of anonymity for security reasons, said Pakistan’s international image risked being damaged by the US allegations that security forces were not taking sufficient action against the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network.



“We have to meet some of the US demands to avert what is being perceived at the moment,” the official said in relation to the fight against the Afghan terror group.



According to Washington and Kabul this network is hiding out in Pakistani territory.



A diplomatic row between Washington and Islamabad was further exacerbated recently when US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of providing a safe haven to Taliban groups from Afghanistan and squandering what he tallied as $33 billion in US aid over 15 years.



