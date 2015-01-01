

Turkey Considers Military Action to Oust Kurdish Forces from Syria Borderland



ISTANBUL – Turkey could expand its military operation in northern Syria to zones currently controlled by Kurdish forces in a bid to prevent the formation of a corridor used by militias considered by Ankara to be terror groups, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.



Addressing parliamentary members of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, Erdogan outlined a military project to take control of Afrin and Mabij, two Kurdish-control areas along Syria’s border with Turkey separated by a swathe of land captured by Turkish-aided rebels during a 2016 military campaign to expel the Islamic State terror organization.



“The time has come to completely destroy the separatist terrorist’s project to create a corridor in Syria,” said the hard-line nationalist leader. “In Afrin and Manbij we will continue the steps taken in Operation Euphrates Shield, that way we will secure the whole border,” he added.



The Kurdish YPG groups in control of much Syria’s northern territories are considered by Turkish officials to be a branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a Kurdish separatist and terror group that conducts the majority of its attacks on Turkish soil, predominantly in the Kurdish-populated east of the country.



Washington’s military support for the YPG campaign to retake the city of Raqqa from the IS threatened to damage relations between the United States and Turkey, both NATO members.



Skirmishes between the YPG and Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army rebels occurred during Euphrates Shield and Turkey continued to carry out sporadic airstrikes on alleged PKK holdouts in northern Iraqi Kurdistan.



On Oct. 8, 2017, Turkey mobilized more troops towards the rebel-held province of Idlib in accordance with the Astana peace plan signed jointly with Iran and Russia, the two major backers of the once-embattled Syrian regime.



