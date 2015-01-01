

Black Nazarene Devotees March through Manila



MANILA – A sea of devotees, barefoot and with endless devotion, marched on Tuesday alongside the Black Nazarene, a life-sized statue of a black Jesus carrying the cross, in the Philippine capital in a procession that every year leads to stampedes with hundreds losing consciousness or getting injured.



“Devotees of our lord” and “Children of the Nazarene,” read some of the banners in Spanish, a legacy of the islands’ colonization by Spain, as the mass of yellow and maroon-clad devotees tried to touch the 17th-century wooden sculpture to seek good fortune.



“The Black Nazarene is the patron of the poor, he is dark-skinned like us and brings about all the miracles that we pray for,” said “Daddy” Amen, founder of one of the main brotherhoods of the Quiapo Church, the starting and ending point of the procession, which traces a 3.5 kilometer (2.2 mile) long route from dawn to evening.



Traveling on a truck with a replica of the Black Nazarene, Amen and 10 other members of the brotherhoods accepted handkerchiefs, towels and t-shirts that people were throwing to them and returned the objects after rubbing them on the replica so that the believers’ prayers are answered.



Getting close to the real Black Nazarene, which was traveling hundreds of yards behind, is a daunting task as it involves climbing up the framework and getting close to the statue.



“Earlier I was able to touch once, but recently I have not even been able to get close as it is dangerous,” explained devotee Jani Alejandro, 49, who has not missed any of the processions since 1987.



Hundreds of people fainted and 262 suffered injuries of varying degrees, according to provisional police data, compared to 300 injuries that were reported last year.



Nurse James Yu, a member of the medical team that deploys dozens of ambulances throughout the route, told EFE that suffocation, sunstroke, contusions and objects piercing the bare feet of the devotees were the most common accidents, but occasionally such crowds congregating could lead to broken bones, internal hemorrhaging and even heart attacks.



Sculpted in Mexico, the original wooden sculpture of the Black Nazarene arrived in Manila on May 31, 1606 on a galleon from Acapulco that, according to tradition, caught fire at sea.



The legend popular in the Philippines claims that the flames gave the statue its distinctive charred look, although a different version says that it was the work of a dark-skinned Mexican sculptor who wanted Jesus to reflect his own skin color.



