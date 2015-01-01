

North Korea Opens Military Communication Line with South Korea



SEOUL – North Korea notified South Korea on Tuesday it had reopened one of its military communication lines during the high-level bilateral meeting held at the militarized border separating the two Koreas, the South Korean Ministry of Unification confirmed to EFE.



The two Koreas, which technically have remained at war for more than 65 years, held their first high-level bilateral meeting in more than two years in Panmunjom.



The line opened is the one used for military communications in the region around the Yellow Sea (called West Sea in the two Koreas) and like the other links of communication between the two countries remained suspended for almost two years due to Pyongyang’s say-so.



The North Korean army will begin to use this line from Wednesday, the northern delegation told its southern counterpart.



The Pyongyang regime chose to stop using this and other telematic communication lines with the South as a protest against the closure of the Kaesong inter-Korean complex by Seoul as a punishment for Pyongyang’s weapons development program.



The newly reactivated line, among other things, is used by both armies to notify movement of people and merchandise around Kaesong.



North Korea also decided to start using another telematic line located in Panmunjom village on the inter-Korean border last week after Kim Jong-un expressed his desire to improve ties with the South during his New Year message.



At the bilateral meeting, the regime expressed its intention to send a delegation of senior officials, athletes and cheerleaders to the Winter Olympics starting on Feb. 9 in PyeongChang in South Korea.



The South has also proposed military talks to lower cross-border tensions and resume meetings of families separated by the war fought by the two countries from 1950-53, although the North has not commented on that.



All these measures are expected to lower tension in the region after it escalated last year following repeated weapons tests by Pyongyang and the exchange of aggressive rhetoric between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President of the United States Donald Trump.



