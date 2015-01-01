 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Catalan Government Appeals Article That Saw Region’s Autonomy Reeled Back

BARCELONA – The Catalan regional parliament lodged on Tuesday an appeal at Spain’s highest court against the senate’s application of a constitutional article that saw its autonomy rescinded in response to a unilateral declaration of independence.

Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution was triggered last year after Catalonia held an independence referendum deemed illegal by the national judiciary and subsequently declared independence.

The Article’s application forced the dissolution of Catalonia’s regional parliament after which control of several ministries was handed to the Spanish central state, which ordered the region to hold elections on Dec. 21, a vote that saw the pro-independence parties again win a majority.

The appeal presented Tuesday to the Constitutional Court argued that Article 155 violated the region’s right to self-government and political participation and was a disproportionate response to a “merely rhetorical declaration” of independence by now ousted president Carles Puigdemont.

According to the document, the article meant that the region’s autonomy was de facto suspended and gave rise to a political control that placed the Catalan parliament in a position subordinate to the Spanish state.

The central government should have warned Puigdemont that it would directly dissolve parliament, argued the appeal, claiming that Puigdemont could then have done so himself, rather than allow outside interference in the Catalan political system.
 

