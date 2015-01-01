

Syria Claims Israeli Jets Attacked Military Positions near Damascus



BEIRUT – The Syrian military claimed on Tuesday Israel had carried out three missile attacks on military positions north of the capital Damascus using aircraft and ground-to-ground missiles, Syrian state television said, adding that the projectiles had been intercepted.



The Syrian army command alleged in a statement that Israeli aircraft had fired missiles toward the al-Qutayfah area, claiming that one of the attacking aircraft had been struck, without specifying whether the aircraft had been brought down.



The statement added that Israel had also fired ground-to-ground missiles from the Golan Heights, and warned of the “dangerous repercussions of such hostile acts.”



Israeli officials have not yet confirmed the missile strikes, although Israeli forces have previously launched attacks on positions in Syria, often targeting the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, which supports the Syrian government in the country’s ongoing conflict.



