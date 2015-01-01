 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Syria Claims Israeli Jets Attacked Military Positions near Damascus

BEIRUT – The Syrian military claimed on Tuesday Israel had carried out three missile attacks on military positions north of the capital Damascus using aircraft and ground-to-ground missiles, Syrian state television said, adding that the projectiles had been intercepted.

The Syrian army command alleged in a statement that Israeli aircraft had fired missiles toward the al-Qutayfah area, claiming that one of the attacking aircraft had been struck, without specifying whether the aircraft had been brought down.

The statement added that Israel had also fired ground-to-ground missiles from the Golan Heights, and warned of the “dangerous repercussions of such hostile acts.”

Israeli officials have not yet confirmed the missile strikes, although Israeli forces have previously launched attacks on positions in Syria, often targeting the Lebanese militia Hezbollah, which supports the Syrian government in the country’s ongoing conflict.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved