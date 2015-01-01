

“Shape of Water” Leads BAFTA Film Award Nominations



LONDON – The British Academy of Film and Television Arts announced on Tuesday the nominations for the 2018 edition of its prestigious BAFTA awards to be held in London.



Among the movies with the most nominations were “The Shape of Water” with 12, “Darkest Hour” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” with nine each, followed by “Blade Runner 2049” and “Dunkirk” with eight.



In the running for the “Best Director” prize were Guillermo del Toro for “The Shape of Water,” Martin McDonagh for “The Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Christopher Nolan for “Dunkirk,” Luca Guadagnino for “Call Me By Your Name,” and Denis Villeneuve for “Blade Runner 2049.”



“The Shape of Water,” leading the list with 12 nominations, was up for “Best Film,” “Best Director,” “Leading Actress” (Sally Hawkins) and “Supporting Actress” (Octavia Spencer).



Those in the game for the “Leading Actor” award were Daniel Day-Lewis for “Phantom Thread,” Gary Kaluuya for “Get Out,” Timothee Chalamet for “Call Me by Your Name,” and Jamie Bell for “Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool.”



And stars nominated for “Leading Actress” were Frances McDormand for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Sally Hawkins for “The Shape of Water,” Annette Bening for “Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool,” Margot Robbie for “I, Tonya,” and Saoirse Ronan for “Lady Bird.”



Competing in the “Film Not In The English Language” category were “Elle,” “The Handmaiden,” “The Salesman,” “First They Killed My Father” and “Loveless.”



Christopher Plummer, who was a late replacement for the disgraced Kevin Spacey in Ridley Scott’s “All The Money In The World” was one of the hopefuls in the “Supporting Actor” category along with Hugh Grant for “Paddington 2,” Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and Willem Dafoe for “The Florida Project.”



Kristen Scott Thomas was in the running for “Supporting Actress” for “Darkest Hour,” Allison Janney for “I, Tonya,” Laurie Metcalf for “Lady Bird,” Lesley Manville for “Phantom Thread” and Octavia Spender for “The Shape of Water.”



The award ceremony is due to take place on Feb. 18 at the Royal Albert Hall, London.



