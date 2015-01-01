

No Leads on Spanish Tourist Missing for Two Years, Thai Police Say



BANGKOK – No leads have come to light on the whereabouts of Spanish national Jose Alberto Chamorro Ramos, who has been missing since December 2015, when he was last seen in southern Thailand, Thai police said on Tuesday.



Col. Somsak Nurod, of the Phangan Island police station, told EFE that the latest piece of information on the Spaniard is that he was planning to travel from that island, located in the Gulf of Thailand, to Krabi province in the Andaman Sea, in southwestern Thailand.



In an email sent to EFE, the parents of the missing tourist, Miguel Angel Chamorro and Josefa Ramos, said their son arrived in Thailand on Dec. 10, 2015.



They added that Chamorro Ramos, born in Madrid in 1979, was in love with Thailand, a country famous for its beaches, Buddhist temples and nightlife.



“Although he told his mother she would hear from him every 15-30 days, he told me that we wouldn’t hear from him for at least five-six months,” the father wrote in the email.



“He intended to isolate himself in some sunny place in the south, in fact he carried purification tablets and a survival kit,” he added.



“Several months before his trip he had been educating himself on Buddhism so we could suppose he might be staying at some monastery or a remote place,” the father explained.



After receiving no news from their son, the parents decided to travel to Thailand in June-July 2016 and contacted the Spanish consulate in Bangkok, Interpol and the Thai police to try and locate him.



With the help of the consulate and the police, they visited several places seeking clues about Jose Alberto’s whereabouts but the only thing they learned was that he was last seen a week after arriving in Thailand.



