

Spain PM Tells Investors That Government Response to Catalonia Was Faultless



MADRID – Spain’s conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy described on Tuesday his government’s response to Catalonia’s independence declaration as faultless and said he hoped a new regional government could soon be formed in accordance with the constitution and the rule of law.



The Popular Party leader was inaugurating the eighth edition of Spain Investor’s Day in Madrid some two months after his executive implemented Article 155 of the Constitution to strip back Catalan autonomy after the local government in the northeastern Spanish region illegally declared independence.



“We have been able to respond in a legal, democratic and politically faultless fashion to an unprecedented attack on our constitutional order which was the unilateral declaration of independence,” Rajoy told a crowd of financial leaders at the event, which aims to attract foreign investment in Spain.



Although acknowledging that political instability in Catalonia was a continued concern for Spain and its institutions, Rajoy said he was confident the region would soon establish a government that met the legal criteria stipulated by the Spanish Constitution.



As part of enacting Article 155, Spain’s PP government slated regional elections for Dec. 21 in a bid to restore the dissolved local parliament and government.



A pro-Spanish unity party won the largest share of votes in the snap ballot but once again separatist groups secured an overall majority in the chamber.



The former president of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemont, remained in self-imposed exile in Brussels while his former vice-president Oriol Junqueras was in pretrial prison in Madrid.



Both face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds relating to their leading roles in the unilateral declaration of independence at the end of October 2017.



