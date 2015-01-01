 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 10,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

China Hopes North, South Korea Talks Will Promote Reconciliation

BEIJING – China hoped on Tuesday ongoing high level talks between the two Koreas – the first in two years – would help the countries to reconcile their differences.

“We hope this talk will improve inter-Korea relations and promote reconciliation and cooperation,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang in a press conference in Beijing shortly after top officials of the two Koreas met at a location along the militarized border that separates the two countries.

Soon after the talks started, a spokesperson of the Unification Ministry of South Korea had told EFE that North Korea will send a delegation to the Olympic Winter Games to be held in February in the South Korean county of PyeongChang.

“We are pleased to see such high level talks being held between the two sides,” stressed the Chinese spokesperson and said he was confident it would serve to ease tension on the Korean peninsula.

Tension had escalated in the region last year following repeated weapons tests by North Korea and exchange of aggressive rhetoric between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, President of the United States, a long-time ally of South Korea.

The meeting comes after Kim Jong-un had favorably responded to offer of talks by South Korean president Moon Jae-in to improve inter-Korean ties.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved