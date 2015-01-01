

China Hopes North, South Korea Talks Will Promote Reconciliation



BEIJING – China hoped on Tuesday ongoing high level talks between the two Koreas – the first in two years – would help the countries to reconcile their differences.



“We hope this talk will improve inter-Korea relations and promote reconciliation and cooperation,” said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang in a press conference in Beijing shortly after top officials of the two Koreas met at a location along the militarized border that separates the two countries.



Soon after the talks started, a spokesperson of the Unification Ministry of South Korea had told EFE that North Korea will send a delegation to the Olympic Winter Games to be held in February in the South Korean county of PyeongChang.



“We are pleased to see such high level talks being held between the two sides,” stressed the Chinese spokesperson and said he was confident it would serve to ease tension on the Korean peninsula.



Tension had escalated in the region last year following repeated weapons tests by North Korea and exchange of aggressive rhetoric between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump, President of the United States, a long-time ally of South Korea.



The meeting comes after Kim Jong-un had favorably responded to offer of talks by South Korean president Moon Jae-in to improve inter-Korean ties.



